SAMUEL MADUKA ONYISHI: A trailblazer, visionary leader and philanthropist par excellence

NONYE EZEONU

08033269366

It was William Shakespeare who declared that “some are born great, some achieve greatness, while some have greatness thrust upon them’. This is indeed, the case of Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, Onwa Nsukka, Oyi – Oha. Samuel who has been conferred with the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON is the founder Chairman/ CEO, Peace Group Limited. He is indeed one among many, but few amongst his peers that falls in the category of “those who achieved greatness through hard work.”

He is an outstanding personality, full of integrity and development driven when it comes to services and projects that shape economic development in Nigeria. He is a quintessential philanthropist and a notable Nigerian, and toast of many within the road transport and education system.

Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi was born on November 23, 1963 in Ohebe village in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. He lost his father at the tender age and had to drop out of school due to financial difficulties.

However, he later attended the Enugu Road Primary School, Nsukka from where he received his First School Leaving Certificate and St. Teresa’s College, Nsukka, Enugu State in 1981, for his secondary education.

As a person with vision and focus, he furthered his academics pursuit as he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) from where he earned Diploma and Degree in Social Works and Community Development with a Second Class Upper. Later on he got a Masters in Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Institute for Transformative Thought and Learning in the Doctorate Research Center of Arizona, Phoenix, United States.

Dr. Onyishi, a trailblazer with a visionary spirit, revolutionized the transportation industry with his innovative prowess with a keen eye for detail and a mind fueled by creativity; he founded Peace Mass Transit, transforming the way people travel across the nation. His fleet of buses, a symbol of reliability and comfort, bridges distance and connected communities, fostering economic growth and social unity.

He started his road transport business with two buses in 1994, which has now grown to many vehicles, and following this, Peace Mass Transit (PMT) has over two thousand minibuses in its fleet and about four thousand drivers and staff on the road and in his various terminals across the country. Also it’s the fastest growing mass transport business in West Africa.

In fact, Dr. Onyishi ‘s conglomerate has grown into what is known as the Peace Group of Companies, comprising among others, Peace Quick Response Insurance Brokers, Peace Petroleum Ltd, Peace Microfinance Bank, Peace Express Services Ltd, Peace Capital Market Stock brokers), Dealers and Investment advisers, (Maduka Commercial and Futon International Ltd, Peace Aviation Services, Peace Oil Lubricant Limited, Peace Ugama Printing Press, Peace Beijing Trade Limited, China, among others.

As a visionary philanthropist, dedicated humanitarian and successful entrepreneur, Dr. Onyishi founded the Maduka Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to transforming lives in Nigeria. With unwavering passion and determination, the foundation provides; educational scholarships, healthcare support, skills training and empowerment programmes for youths, and various forms of assistance to vulnerable communities.

Through his tireless efforts as a great humanitarian who always responds to the yearnings of his people, Dr. Onyishi through his community development projects, supports many community centres, markets and other projects thus bringing hope and relief to countless individuals and families. He has consistently supported widows, orphans among others. His selfless dedication to philanthropy continues to inspire and make a lasting difference in the lives of many.

The story of Dr. Onyishi is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the African child, who refuses to let their background define their destiny. His journey is a shining example that with determination, integrity, and hard work, one can rise from humble beginnings to achieve greatness. Dr. Onyishi’s story is a powerful illustration that success is within reach for everyone and that no external circumstance can stop us from realizing our dreams if we are resolute in our pursuit. His legacy serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring generations to come.

Dr. Onyishi’s commitment to transforming lives extends beyond the realms of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. As the founder and chancellor of Samuel Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, he has revolutionized the educational landscape in Nigeria.

With a profound understanding of the power of education, Dr. Onyishi established the university to provide a holistic learning experience that combines academic excellence with moral, spiritual, and economic values. The university has emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. His vision is to nurture the next generation of Nigerian and global leaders, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and character to drive positive change.

Dr. Onyishi has helped financed infrastructural projects and scholarships for universities through the Samuel Maduka Onyishi African Entrepreneurship Foundation (SAMOAEF), domiciled at the Institute of African Studies, he has made a profound impact on the lives of countless students and institutions across Nigeria.

With a generous spirit, he has granted N100 million in scholarships to indigent and physically challenged students in Nigerian universities. This remarkable gesture has opened doors of opportunity for deserving students, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams without financial burden.

Furthermore, Dr. Onyishi has donated N50 million to the construction of the new Institute of African Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also, five indigent students were sponsored to study in China, where they excelled and returned to make meaningful contributions to their communities. One of the beneficiaries now coordinates the Department of Chinese Language Studies in the university

Dr. Maduka Onyishi’s unwavering commitment to his faith and values is a testament to his remarkable character. As a devout member of the Assemblies of God, he has grown to become an evangelist and itinerant preacher, spreading the message of hope and redemption to countless souls.

But it was an extraordinary act of integrity that catapulted Dr. Onyishi to national attention. In a remarkable display of honesty, few years ago, he returned a staggering N2.2 billion to First Bank, a sum that had been erroneously credited to his account. This selfless act, driven by his unshakeable moral compass, sent shockwaves across the nation, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration.

As an irrepressible Nigerian, Dr. Onyishi has been recognized for his philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, receiving numerous awards and titles, including the Best Inter-State Transport Company of the year (2008) at the Abuja International Auto Fair, Toyota Company Limited’s No.1 customer 2012, Transporter of the Year by Rotary Club of Nsukka, Grassroot Transporter by NUJ, Enugu state, Pillar of Development award from Anambra State Development Foundation, Excellence in Business Award from the Igbo National Council, Shining Star Award from Nsukka USA Inc, Chieftaincy titles of “Onwa Nsukka”, and “Oyi – Oha”, Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Business Administration and Communication Arts,

Fellowships from the Nigerian Institute of Science and Technology, Federal Polytechnic, and Institute of African Studies, Humanitarian Service award by the Yoruba Community UNN. Above all these, the National honor of Member of the Order of Niger (MON) by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Dr. Onyishi’s impact extends far beyond his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours. He has also made significant contributions to Nigeria’s public and private sectors through various leadership roles.

Notably, he served as the Chairman of the NITEL Technical Committee Board during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, providing strategic guidance and expertise to the telecommunications sector.

In the realm of sports, Dr. Onyishi chaired the Enugu State Football Association, promoting grassroots football development and nurturing young talent.

His corporate leadership acumen has been tapped by various organizations, including:- Chairman, C&I Leasing Plc, Director, Globus Bank, Director, May and Baker Pharmaceutical Plc.

Through these roles, Dr. Onyishi has demonstrated his ability to drive growth, innovation, and excellence across diverse industries. His leadership legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of Nigerian leaders.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng