Sam Amuka tasks Media Commission on professionalism

The board of the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) otherwise known as The Ombudsman, has been tasked to work towards ensuring a highly professionalised and free media in the country.

The Publisher of Vanguard newspaper and Life Patron of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mr. Sam Amuka, OON, FNGE, gave the charge on Monday in Lagos while inaugurating the nine -man commission.

Seven of the nine members of the commission which has Izeze, FNGE, former Managing Director of the Guardian newspapers, as Chairman, were in attendance.

Others members present were Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna, FNGE, Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Academics) Paul University, Awka, Anambra State; Dr. Hussain Abdu, a Development Specialist and Country Director, Care International (Nigeria); Mr. Lanre Idowu, FNGE,

CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Diamond Publications Ltd. and Founder, Diamond Awards For Media Excellence (DAME); Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Mrs. Dupe Ajayi Gbadebo, FNGE,

a Journalist, Lawyer and Arbitrator; and Mrs. Eugenia Abu, Broadcaster, Author, and Columnist.

Mr. A. B Mahmoud, SAN, OON, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and Honourable Segun Odebunmi, Chair, House of Representatives Committee on Information, were absent.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) who doubles as the President of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), Mal Kabiru A. Yusuf said “we expect the commission to serve as an independent forum for resolving complaints about the press quickly, fairly and free of charge; maintain high standards of Nigerian journalism and journalists ethics; and defend the freedom of the press and the right of people to know”.

While inviting all stakeholders to support the project, he noted that “the media is weary of government regulation, because politicians tend to have short-goals. We are happy to submit to peer-regulation by collaborating with civil society, business, and the profession”

Among those present at the event were Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, FNGE, Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper/NPAN Life Patron, Prince Dennis Sami, NPAN Council-member and Publisher of The Pilot, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, GMD/Editor-in Chief Champion Newspapers Ltd, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay, Fidelis Anosike, Publisher of Daily Times, Mustapha Isah, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Chief Chris Isiguzo, MFR, President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Ms. Maureen Chigbo, President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).