Rivers govt shuts AIT, Raypower FM’s operations

Rivers State Government has shut down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to a report on the media organisation’s website on Sunday, the operations were shut down by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government, who were accompanied by armed security operatives.

Both media organisations belong to DAAR Communications Plc with headquarters in Abuja. It was founded by late media mogul and pioneer private radio station owner, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who died on May 29, 2023.

The statement reads, “Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably but the no notice incident is a heavy source of concern.”

