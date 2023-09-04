PenCom warns on use for touts, agents for pension clearance certificates

National Pension Commission (PenCom) has frowned at companies resorting to the use of touts, agents and related illegal fronts in the acquisition of pension clearance certificates saying that it will desend heavily on such culprits.

PenCom raised the concerns against the backdrop of the increasing use of touts and agents by employers and companies seeking to obtain Pension Clearance Certificates. The Commission warned that the use of touts and agents to obtain a Pension Clearance Certificate is illegal as it is contrary to the provisions of Section 104 (b) & (c) of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

It declared that the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificate is free of charge and the application process is also very easy and transparent.

The Commission advised employers to deal directly with PenCom on matters relating to applications for the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates.

The Commission further noted that employers wishing to obtain a Pension Clearance Certificate are required to forward their application together with a certified list of employees of the organization as of the end of the last fiscal year.

The certification should be done by an authorized official of the applicant organization.

They should also provide a certified rate of monthly pension contributions (specifying employer and employee rates).

The rates relating to the monthly emoluments are a minimum of ten percent (10%) by the employer; and b) a Minimum of eight percent (8%) by the employee, evidence of remittance of monthly pension contributions for all employees for the last three fiscal years for organizations that were in existence for that period and have three (3) or more staff; and for organizations that have not been in existence for the last three fiscal years, from the date of incorporation/registration/licensing to the last fiscal year.

There should also be evidence of remittance of all outstanding pension contributions and penalties (for late remittance), evidence of transfer of pension fund and assets held prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to a licensed pension fund operator.

This is only applicable to organizations that had pension arrangements or were in custody of pension assets before June 2004.

Also, there should be evidence of the current Group Life Insurance Policy procured for the staff of the organization specifying the number of lives and sum assured.

“Applicants are to note that it takes seven (7) working days for the Commission to process applications submitted with full documentation. The application is currently in the process of automation. Until this is completed, Certificates of Compliance can be picked up at the offices where applications were submitted.” PenCom said.

Applicants can track their applications by visiting the Commission’s website where the list of organizations issued Clearance Certificates is updated daily.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng