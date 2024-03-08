Rivers crisis: Wike’s man resigns as Assembly Leader, joins Fubara

R

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

More development is still emanating from the political crisis in Rivers State, caused by the rift between the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his godfather and FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The latest drama from the rift between the governor and his predecessor, is the resignation of the councilor representing the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s ward 9, at the Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly and Leader of the House, Hon. Achor Prince Nna.

Hon. Achor Prince Nna, who was representing Wike’s Community (Rumuepirikom) and Elioparanwo Ward 9 resigned from his positions as councilor and leader of the Legislative Assembly.

The former councillor in his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Council, George Ariolu, through the Clerk of the House, Rosemary Brown, dated March 7 2024, cited alleged bullying and intimidation from some government officials and political leaders in the area.

Nna further revealed that unwarranted intimidation, marginalization, coercion and arm-twisting from some Leaders of Obio/Akpor Local Government also formed part of his decision.

He also noted that he resigned his position based on personal conviction to align with what he described as “the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State.”

The letter reads in part, “Let me begin by thanking the leadership and good people of Ward 9 in particular and Obio /Akpor local government area in general for this great opportunity to serve as the Leader of our dear Local Government legislative Council.

“Permit me to also thank specifically His Excellency, Chief Bar E. N, Wike, (the Minister of FCT) for primarily giving me the opportunity to represent him as a councilor in his ward before ascending to the position of the Leader of the Legislative Council.

“Having said this Mr Chairman, may I most respectfully inform you hereunder that I have by this notice resigned from my position as the Leader of Obio/Akpor Legislative Council and as a councilor representing the good people of Ward 9.

“This resignation is hitherto borne out of personal conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State coupled with the unwarranted intimidation, marginalization, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from some Leaders of Obio/Akpor Local Government.”

Nna, however categorically stated that he was aligning with the movement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to better actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Senator Dino Malaye once said, “If you say the truth, you die, if you lie, you die. Better to say the truth and die”. My Chairman, I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers State in tune with the SIMplified Movement.

‘Let it be known that this resignation will never negate my earlier resolve to work in consonance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“I will support the State Government in any way to earth the dreams of Mr President as well as entrench and engender peace, development and empowerment to Rivers people,” he said.