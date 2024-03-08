Philip Shaibu, Others sue Asue Ighodalo, PDP, INEC over Edo PDP primaries

From Cyril Mbah Abuja.

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu, the state Deputy Governor, has teamed up with Barrister Anselm Ojezua and two others and approached the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Secretariat of the PDP from recognizing Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the party’s candidate for the September 2024 Edo State election.

The case file tagged THC/ABJCS/304Q between Anslem Ojezua, Plaintiff and Asue Ighodalo, cited the People’s Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission as (defendants).

According to the case file, the originating summons brought pursuant to sections 84(13)B(1) and (ii) of the electoral Act. 2022(As Amended) Independent National Electoral Commission Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of political parties primaries, Article 50(3) of the Constitution of the People’s Democratic party.