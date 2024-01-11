Rivers APC receives 3 SDP Assembly candidates, over 100 defectors

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Chief Tony Okocha, yesterday received over 100 defectors from the Social Democratic Party, SDP, including three of the party’s candidates for the State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

The three SDP Rivers State House of Assembly candidates who defected to the APC with hundreds of their supporters were, Chikweru Orlu and Bright Amadi (Obio/Akpor Constituencies 1 & 2); and Owaji Augustus (Andoni Constituency).

Also among the decampees were 17 ward chairmen of the SDP in Obio/Akpor (10) and Andoni (7) local government areas of the state who joined the APC.

The SDP defectors said they returned to the APC to support the Tony Okocha-led leadership of the party to achieve success in subsequent elections in the state.

Speaking for the former SDP members, Chikweru Orlu, who sought to represent Obio/Akpor constituency II in the last election, said he returned to APC to support in rebuilding a robust party that will begin to win election in the state.

“For a very long time, APC has not won elections in Rivers State and now that we are back with our strength to support the caretaker committee chairman, we are quite confident that APC will begin to win elections in the state.

“I am sure of coming with 10 wards chairmen of the SDP to join the APC where I belong. I have been in the party as one of the founding members of APC in Rivers State. I am back to my family and to see how we can move the state APC forward.

“Overtime, APC has just been in Rivers State like a social party, but I am sure with the new CTC chairman and his team, some of us who have come to join them will make a better APC in the state so that we can win election and not only burial and social clubs.

“I am here to support the leadership of the party and see how we can rebuild a robust APC in Rivers State. The CTC chairman has also promised to lead an all-inclusive leadership and I am in.”

He called on all aggrieved members of the party to come together and rebuild the party structure for victory in all coming elections in the state.

Receiving the SDP decampees and other APC members who returned from other factions, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha described the party as one family and noted the benefits of unity in the party.

Okocha while noting the the APC under his leadership is open to welcoming old and new members said that the decampees will bring value into the APC in the state, pointing out that there was no negative pressure on the former SDP members to join the APC.

He urged all aggrieved members of the party in Rivers State to come back and join hands in rebuilding its structure as soon as possible.

Okocha said “We received former state Assembly candidates of SDP and their supporters. No division, my doors are open always.”