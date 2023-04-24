Rite Foods urges refreshing moments for Muslims with its quality brands for Eid el-Fitri celebration

Rite Foods Limited, the market leader in the food and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy, with arrays of quality brands, admonishes Islamic believers to have rejuvenating moments with its award-winning brands as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitri festival, to mark the successful completion of the one-month fasting during Ramadan.

Ramadan fasting, which is the period of penitence and self-denial, is in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam, observed annually by the Muslim Faithful, globally, as enshrined in Islam.

Commending Muslims for their uprightness and excellent conduct during Ramadan which has led to the Eid el-Fitri celebration, Rite Foods’ Managing Director, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, avowed that the company’s unique products.

Rite Foods products comprise of the 13 variants of the Bigi Carbonated soft drink, the premium Bigi Table Water, the Sosa fruit drink with its five variants, the Fearless energy drinks, Bigi and Rite sausages, which are available for consumers’ delight and satisfaction in the memorable celebration.

Adegunwa affirmed that the company’s consumers which comprise Islamic believers should get refreshed after fasting with its array of brands that are produced in a world-class factory with modern technology and artificial intelligence, under good hygienic conditions in line with global best practices.

He stated that the leading company in the food and beverage industry of Africa’s largest economy will continue in its stride to deliver unparalleled products stemming from adequate research and development, to cater to the needs of consumers across the country as a Proudly-Nigerian brand, and outside its shores, as a Proudly-African organisation.

The Rite Foods boss also called on Muslims to use the Eid el-Fitri period to pray to Allah for a peaceful and great nation, and for the actualisation of set developmental goals.

In the same vein, the Company’s Assistant Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, pointed out that Rite Foods, with brands that are the hallmark of distinctiveness in its market segment, is poised towards putting its consumers at the topmost of its priority, hence it felicitated with Muslims during the Ramadan period which now culminates into the Eid-el-Ftri celebration.

She stated that the company’s unrivalled and innovative products with their unmatched flavours are available across the country for consumers’ satisfaction, irrespective of their religious and cultural beliefs, on memorable occasions.

Certainly, Rite Foods’ brands are the preferred consumers’ choice as reflected in its numerous laurels, as the Bigi Cola CSD won the “Fastest Growing Bigi Cola Brand of the Year” in 2022, at an award ceremony organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, while its Bigi and Rite sausages clinched the “Fastest Growing Sausage Brand of the Year,” at the same event.

The sausage brands also earned ECOWAS Sausage Roll Snack Manufacturing Company of the Year at the ECOWAS Manufacturing Excellence Award in 2021, which was powered by BusinessDay Newspapers (Ghana], and Daily Independent Newspapers in Nigeria.

Bigi’s contribution to worthy initiatives was applauded with the “Most Outstanding CSD Brand of the Year” at the Brandcom 2021 Awards, for its market leadership position in the beverage industry, while the company’s Fearless energy drink brand was bestowed with the “Most Outstanding Energy Drink Brand of the Year,” which are among other awards credited to the company’s products.