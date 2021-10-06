Rite Foods restates commitment to quality product delivery for consumers’ satisfaction, marks Customer Service Week

Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to the production of quality products that appeals to consumers’ tastes, preferences and utmost satisfaction, as it marks this year’s customer service week (CSW) with the theme “Consumers First.”

Celebrated annually by corporate organizations, CSW is a global initiative that starts from Monday 4 to Friday 8 to celebrate customer service and the people who serve and support them daily.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the world-class company ensures premium quality products to its consumers and ensures their needs are met in a manner that reflects positively on the business.

He stated that the company, which started from a humble beginning, is refreshingly growing with consumers preference and awareness of our quality range of products, which consists of the Bigi carbonated soft drink variants and Table Water, the premium Fearless energy drink brand, and Rite Sausages, which are produced with state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology.

The Rite Foods boss affirmed that the consumer-centric company has its customers at the core of its mission, hence its range of products caters to the needs of the different age demographics in the society.

He posits that the rapid success of the indigenous company in the food and beverage sector of the economy can be attributed to its quality consciousness and the technological advancement it has attained.

In her remark, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the company’s exceptional brands are produced to meet consumers’ expectations, which according to market survey, has been surpassed, with the largest market share in the industry.

She affirmed that with the customer service week, the company would broaden its approach on how to engage its consumers and keep them connected to the brands which have been their source of refreshment.

Adedugbe pointed out that the global approach to the production of Rite Foods’ brands, from the up-to-date infrastructure to the production process, was adopted to enable the company deliver unparalleled products to meet consumers’ expectations, which according to market survey, has been surpassed, with the largest market share in the sector it operates.

Rite Foods has been keeping customers engaged through worthy initiatives in the entertainment industry with the sponsorship of this year’s Felabration, in commemoration of the late Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the Rainbow FM Fiesta, recent Nigerian Idol for the discovering of musical talent for budding and talented singers, the Max Live show in partnership with Max FM, sponsorship of the Prophetess.

It has also supported environmental preservation projects, like the World Clean-up Day exercise in partnership with Lasgidi Recyclers, Sterling One, Alpha, and Ilashe Beach clean-up, among others.