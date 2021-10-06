Reps urge security agencies to stop killings in Anambra

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State fixed on November 6, 2021 the House of Representatives on Tuesday urged security agencies in the state to curb the incessant killings on-going in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Chris Azugbogu (Anambra,PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, Azubogu noted the urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in Anambra.

He also noted with grave concerns, the security breaches that are taking place within Anambra State, that use to be a very peaceful state, turn it into, a center of attacks by unknown gunmen.

He informed the House that these killings are orchestrated by mischief makers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State

He said: “Worried that no single day passes without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings and these perpetrators have no human conscience in them.

“On Tuesday 28th September, Dr Chike Akunyili the husband of the late DG of NAFDAC , prof Dora Akunyili and 8 others were slaughtered at Nkpor , Onitsha Anambra State. The next day police station in Orumba north was attacked and people were killed. Further aware that on 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along nnewi nnobi road leading to ultimate death of one of my drivers. The offices of Department of state security were also burnt down on 3rd October,people were also killed, houses burnt”.

The House he said needs to understand that that there’s need to work with the security agencies with a view of containing these acts towards making the state safe for law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

He also expressed concerns saying that unless drastic measure is taken to halt and combat those elements terrorizing the states, the events in anambra will turn into a major crisis in the entire south east and the nation.

Consequrntly, the House unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The lower chamber further resolved to urge National Security Adviser and other security agencies to deploy all necessary machinery to Anambra towards containing the menace as they observed a minutes silenve for those who died.

The lawmakers also mandated the Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy is restored within the state and report to the House within three weeks.

