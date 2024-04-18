Reps to IOCs, Indigenous Oil Coys: Show proof of our Corporate Social Responsibility Projects in Communities

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on some International Oil Companies IOCs and indigenous oil and gas companies especially those operating in the downstream sector of the nation’s economy to show proof of the Corporate Social Responsibility CSR projects in their host communities.

Chairman of the House Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Hon. Prof Lilian Orogbu gave the charge at a rescheduled investigative hearing of the House in Abuja at the National Assembly.

She said that the investigation is to align the operations of the IOCs and indigenous oil companies and other corporate organizations with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act PIA 2007.

She informed the invited companies that the House probe panel was constituted to investigate the series of petitions coming to the House from the oil and gas companies host communities.

She said: “The joint committee unequivocally has resolved to compel the Chief Executive Officers of the International Oil Companies and other corporate organizations to appear before the committee unfailingly.

“If we find out that your company has become a troublesome company, we will invoke our powers to compel the company to comply”.

The lawmaker further stated that the findings of the committee will be instrumental to the committee in making recommendations to the House on the matter under investigation.

Accordingly, the Chairperson and other members of the committee grilled Managing Directors of the IOCs and other indigenous oil and gas operating companies on the status of their corporate social responsibility projects in their host communities and demanded documents to show proof of the execution of such projects.

The House Committee later grilled the representatives of Chief Executive Officers of Exxon Mobil Nigeria Limited, Shevron Nigeria Limited, Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Seplat Energy Limited and Greenville Oil Company Limited over their corporate social responsibility projects in their areas of operation.

