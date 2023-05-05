Reps Move to Approve 3yrs NDDC Budgets.

JONAS EZIEKE ,Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission has expressed it’s willingness and readiness to expeditiously pass the 2021,2022 and 2023 budget estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Olubunmi Tunji Ojo gave assurance at a budget defence session where the Managing Director of NDDC Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Executive Directors and other top officials of the Commission made budget presentation and defence.

The lawmaker and other committee members who grilled the NDDC helmsman on the budget performance of the previous years budgets asked the Commission to tackle the huge infrastructural decay in the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

He further said that the House Committee ‘ll critically review the budget estimates and ensure that funds are allocated to areas of needs to the indegenes of the communities in the region.

While presenting the budget estimates,the NDDC helmsman that the Commission had proposed N453 billion for 2921, N487 billion for 2022 and N876 billion for 2023 for personnel cost, overhead and capital project funds for the threads fiscal years.

On revenue projections, he said that the Commission is expected to generate N5 billion in 2023 as it got NN3bn in 2022 and assured that the Commission will continue to manage it’s revenue prudently.

Other Committee members notably Hon Benjamin Kalu (Abia,APC and Hon.Unyime Idem (Akwa-Ibom,PDP) consequently moved and seconded motions that the Commission’s budget estimates for the three years be passed expeditiously by the House Committee.