Reps member thank Tinubu for critical appointments for Akwa Ibom indigenes

The Honourable member representing Ikot Ekpene, Obot Akara and Essien Udim Federal Constituency, Dr Patrick Umoh has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Akwa Ibom people into some critical positions in his administration.

Hon Umoh in a message he personally signed also congratulated the President on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court and assured him of the support and loyalty of his constituents.

According to him, “I extend our deep gratitude to the leader of our party and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his graciousness, trust and savoury consideration of our party members in Akwa Ibom State for critical public roles in the current administration.

“It is of historical consequence and great sense of pride for our constituents and the people in Akwa Ibom that HE Senator Godswill Akpabio enjoyed your quite defining support and that of our party to emerge the president of the 10th Senate.

“We were then blessed by your choice of Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State (Gas) Petroleum Resources, Mr. Victor Antai as Executive Director (Projects) at NDDC, Arch. Ubokutom Nyah as Mandate Secretary of Transportation, FCTA and indeed several others.

“While the emergence of our foremost constituent, Senator Godswill Akpabio as senate president and your appointments of these great Nigerians have excited our members in the State, these outstanding choices have profoundly inspired hope amongst our members in the quality of your team and the inviolable commitment to lead Nigeria to unimaginable heights in few years.

“We therefore thought to say thank you and to reaffirm our resolute support and continuous trust in Mr. President’s agenda to move Nigeria to her deserved place of greatness amongst the comity of Nations in spite of the challenges of the now.

“This assurance of support and loyalty of our constituents reverberates even louder on the occasion of the judicial confirmation of your freely given mandate by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” he said.

