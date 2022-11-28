Report women in politics, leadership positions, positively, UN Women, Women Radio tell journalists in Borno 

The United Nations Women (UN Women), Women Radio and Canadian government have urged journalists in Borno State to report women in politics and leadership positions positively so as to increase women participation in politics and leadership positions.

The women Radio in partnership with UN Women and Canadian government organised a two-day workshop to working journalists in Borno State on the need to report women in politics and leadership positively, as part of their efforts to promote women participation in politics.

While speaking at the two day workshop held at the Amada Hotels, Maiduguri on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Women Radio, Mrs. Tiuon Okewele, said “the essence of this two-day workshop is to build our capacity on reporting women in politics and leadership position. So, you need you to help us report women in politics positively”.

” The media shapes the opinion and decision of the society, hence, this workshop is to sensitise you to help us report women positively like their men counterparts in order to increase women participation in politics and leadership”, Okewele said.

Also speaking, one of the resource persons, Mrs. Veronica Ogbele, in her paper entitled: “Portrayal of women in politics and leadership position by the media”, said understanding the positive reportage of women in politics was key to any development as when this is done, there will be development because without women, there will be no meaningful development.

She said it was unfortunate that women were not participating in politics and leadership position, stressing that out of the 17 Presidential candidates for the 2023 elections, only one Is female..

Mrs. Ogbele identified culture, religion and funding as some of the factors hindering women participation in politics, adding that women like Ngozi Iwela, Amina Mohammed, Late Dora Akunyili and Hajya Sadiya Faruk are some of the women that did well in their chosen careers and stressed the need to project them positively to inspire more women in politics and leadership position.

