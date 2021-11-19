Red Star Renews its SON certification to enhance delivery

Foremost Nigerian logistics company, Red Star Express Plc has recently successfully renewed its Standards Organization of Nigeria ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director, Dr. Sola Obabori, made this disclosure at the recent interview at the company’s corporate headquarters.

According to him, the audit exercise measured the management systems’ compliance with audit standards, the management system’s implementation, the capability

of meeting the organization’s policy objectives, the system’s performance, and the appropriate use of the logo.

Speaking further on the recertification, he affirms the company’s commitment to best practice, allowing it to demonstrate excellence in all aspects of service delivery.

“The re-validation of our quality processes shows that we are committed to quality, increased performance, employee and customer satisfaction”, he emphasized.

The Quality and Service Assurance Manager, Mr. Toyin Owolabi, applauded the Group Executive Members and all employees for their commitment to continuous improvement.

He also encouraged all staff to ensure that they follow the specified internal controls, rules, and procedures to keep the Quality Management System in good working condition.

The key advantages of obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certifications for Red Star are:

Increased marketing appeal.

Global recognition.

Satisfying requirements for participation on various tender lists.

Increased customer loyalty.

Red Star Express Plc is a licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider.

It has approximately 150 offices throughout Nigeria and foreign branches in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Benin. Its network includes over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and 214 countries across the world.

Red Star Express Plc has four divisions and business units specializing in Express Delivery, Logistics, Freight, Outsourcing services, Supply Chain Management, E-Commerce Facilitation, Printing and Packaging, E-Archiving, and Agro Trade Logistics.