Reconcile aggrieved PDP members ahead Osun, Ekiti Gov’ship elections, Elumelu tasks Arapaja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has harped on the need for urgent steps to be taken to reunite the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the South West with a view to putting the party on a good stead to win elections in the zone.

Hon. Elumelu made the call at a special inauguration dinner organised in honour of the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives specifically urged Ambassador Arapaja to use his office to foster inclusiveness in the South West and reconcile aggrieved members ahead of Osun and Ekiti Governorship elections.

This, he reasoned, would also boost the party’s chances of victory in the 2023 general elections.

Elumelu said, “Come 2023, we want to see the Southwest takeover by PDP. How are we going to get that done? It is for you (Arapaja) to take an urgent step toward uniting Southern PDP.

“It is a good assignment and it will be rigorous, but God that gave you this position knows that you have all that it takes to accomplish it.

“Any time you call us, we’ll be there to see that unity that is required from southern Nigeria is attained during your leadership,” he said.

The Minority Leader also advised Arapaja to ensure that popular candidates, truly loved by people of the states, emerge for the party to win the state elections.

Such measure, he advised, must also be extended to all Southern state chapters of the party and across the country for PDP to be victorious in 2023.

In his remarks, Arapaja assured that the incoming leaders would be selfless and meticulous to present flag-bearers that could win in all the elections, both in 2022 in Osun and Ekiti States, and the 2023 general elections.

“The power at the centre belongs to us. Nigerians are looking up to us as credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have started the journey to the villa on a good note, and I beseech each and everyone of us to be more dedicated to this course of winning back Nigeria for the betterment of Nigerians.

“This is a task that is worthy of a pledge from us all”,he said.

He said that his leadership in the Southern Nigeria would always maintain tripod policy for stabilizing the party and moving it forward.

Arapaja listed the policies to include sincerity of purpose; guide through the constitution; Justice and fairness.

His words, “The most important thing to me is winning in our elections; not just being there as figure head officer.

“To this end, I shall dispense all weapons at my disposal to justify the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

The convener New Nigeria Group (NNG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, described Arapaja as a competent man that would work for the success of the party.

Ohuabunwa, who had earlier declared his interest for the party’s presidential ticket, said he had always known Arapaja to be a man of the people and a humble person.

He said, “I believe Arapaja has what it takes to do this job. I believe he has the competence and the courage to do justice to all the party stakeholders,” Ohuabunwa said.

Among those in attendance at the event were; Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR communication (owner of AIT and Raypower radio) Senator Abiodun Olujimi Abiodun, Hon. Segun Adekoya,

Chief Dan Orbih, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo and Comrade Ali Odefa.

Others include former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni and Mr Kayode Adaramodu.

