Catholic church of divine Mercy Lekki holds unusual praise today Friday

Worship
By Peter
The Unusual Praise, the largest Catholic concert in Africa organized by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy (CCDM) Lekki will hold in Lagos on Friday, December 10, 2021 by 7pm.

Unusual Praise which brings together Catholics and all other Christians under one banner of love through Gospel Ministrations, Praise and Worship, has been evangelizing the Christian Faithful for over 10 years. The Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki to the glory of God, has used this as a platform to discover and groom new talents in Gospel Music over the years.

Unusual Praise welcomes friends, and well-wishers and persons of all works of life to an extraordinary and praise- filled season at this year’s edition Unusual Praise 2021.

Unusual Praise will witness the presence of seasoned Christian Gospel Ministers, Choirs, Instrumentalists, and budding music talents across world.

Headlining Gospel Ministers include Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Tope Alabi, Beejay Sax, Frank Edwards, Joe Praize, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Olumide Baritone, James Arum, Jude Nnam, Chinyere Udoma, , Big Bolaji, GUC, amongst others.

You can follow and like us on all social media platforms such as Facebook, instagram and on our YouTube channel @ UnusualPraise

Unusual praise 2021 is open for sponsorship and partnership.

 

