RCCG Ushers Encouraged to Serve God Beyond Call of Duty, Promote Church Safety

Favour Ishember , ABUJA

The Provincial Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), FCT 7, Pastor Amos Okemuyiwa, urged church ushers to go above and beyond their call of duty during the 2024 Training Annual and investiture of Patron and Patroness organized by the RCCG FCT 7 ushers.

With the theme “Serving God beyond the call of duty,” the event aimed to enhance the skills and commitment of ushers in fulfilling their roles effectively.

Pastor Okemuyiwa who was represented at the occasion by the Pastor in charge of RCCG Recharge Center Zone, Pastor Muyiwa Adebayo emphasized the importance of dedication and focus in serving, drawing parallels from the biblical account of Elisha’s commitment to his mentor, Elijah.

Citing example from the story of Elisha , Pastor Okemuyiwa hinted that Elisha continued to follow Elijah even though there was a time he was supposed to have withdrawn. But he persisted. Elisha went beyond his call of duty because he had a focus and never got distracted. Elisha became a better person than his contemporaries because he went beyond his call of duty. An effective Usher must be distinguished and add value to the Ministry.

He encouraged ushers to add value to the ministry by maintaining standards and being mindful of their influence on the congregants.

Addressing the issue of integrity, Pastor Okemuyiwa cautioned against pilfering from the church’s resources, stressing that dishonesty could hinder one’s destiny. He cited biblical examples to illustrate the consequences of unethical behavior, urging ushers to uphold accountability and responsibility in their service.

He said, “Paul, enjoyed working for God. Gal 4:14.

Don’t be a sell out, don’t be a traitor, don’t be a cast away. Anyone who steals from God can never fulfil destiny.” He said.

In her remarks on balancing church, home, and career, Pastor Mrs. Moyomola Okemuyiwa emphasized the need for divine grace and spiritual strength to manage these aspects effectively.

She underscored the importance of spiritual empowerment in achieving success in all areas of life.

Further discussions on church security were led by Pastor Emmanuel Whyte, Pastor in charge of Christ the Door zone outlined steps to ensure a safer church environment, including situational awareness and handling emergencies.

Abuja Family Ushers Coordinator, Pastor Olugbenga Jegede who was represented by his assistant Pastor Dayo Williams highlighted the significance of ushers in portraying the church’s image and fostering a welcoming atmosphere for worshippers.

He said ushers display the first impression of the church and love of Christ amongst the congregation and so they should welcome people with a smile that speaks more than a thousand words and leave a lasting impression on people and give God glory in serving.

Earlier, the Provincial Head Usher, A/P Toyin Adebayo, stressed the necessity of continuous training to ensure ushers’ proficiency and maintain the church’s friendly atmosphere.

The event served as a reminder of the core values and responsibilities of ushers in promoting a conducive worship environment.

The event culminated in the investiture of Pastor Amos and Pastor Mrs. Moyomola Okemuyiwa as Patron and Patroness of the ushering department, recognizing their contributions to the ministry. A practical demonstration of emergency response techniques by Deaconess Modupe Olufisoye highlighted the importance of preparedness and swift action in critical situations and a brief talk on side hustle to get more income.

Overall, the training and investiture ceremony reaffirmed the RCCG FCT 7’s commitment to excellence in ushering ministry, emphasizing the vital role ushers play in enhancing the worship experience and ensuring the safety of congregants