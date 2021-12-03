Champion Newspapers Limited
RCCG parish opens online dating site

.plans virtual master classes for participants

.advise participants to carry out their due diligence before connecting with others .

Metro news
By Editor
0 12

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the City of David parish, in Victoria Island, Lagos, has launched a dating website.

 

“There is no marriage in heaven! We are here to help you connect and hopefully meet your better half,” the church posted on its official Facebook page, days after the website went live.

 

A visit to the website shows that the dating platform connects adults in preparation for courtship and marriage.

 

Intending participants must register and have their details processed before approval.  Participants are not expected to pay any fee to access the platform.

 

In a statement on the dating site, users of the platform were advised to carry out their due diligence before connecting with other participants.

 

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish makes no representations or warranties and expressly disclaims any and all liability concerning any damages sustained by any registrant as a result of connecting with anyone on this platform,” the disclaimer added.

 

In a video on its Facebook page, the Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, said people on the platform are of varying ages.

 

“We have from ages 20, 25 to 65,” Pastor Idowu noted in the social media post.

 

The platform is already organising virtual master classes for participants where it teaches about key ingredients for a successful marriage.

