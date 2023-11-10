Champion Newspapers Limited
Rasaki Okoya & wife Shade, invite customers, friends to Eleganza Stand at ongoing Lagos Int’l Trade Fair

L-r... Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; President.Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole; CEO of Eleganza Industrial City   Limited Chief (Dr)   Mrs. Shade Okoya; Vice president, (LCCI) Mr Abimbola Olashore, during the Eleganza Industrial City Limited. Stand at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair held at TBS,9/11/2023...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Vice president, (LCCI) Mr. Abimbola Olashore; CEO of Eleganza Industrial City   Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya; President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr Michael Olawale-Cole; Chief (Sir)  Gbenga Obasa.

People trooping in at the Eleganza stand at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

L-r… Alhaja Wosilat Okoya Seriki; CEO of Eleganza Industrial City  Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya  and Mrs Mani Adeyemi.

L-r …CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya with  Mr Tokunbo Usman Okoya.

L-r…CEO of Eleganza Industrial City   Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya with Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs . Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Miss, Olamide Okoya; her father Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki  Akanni Okoya; Iyalode of Lagos; Hajia Bintu  Tinubu;·CEO of Eleganza Industrial  City   Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya.  (Olamide’s mother).

CEO of Eleganza Industrial City  Limited Chief (Dr)  Mrs. Shade Okoya; Iyalode of Lagos; Hajia Bintu  Tinubu, both (middle) pose with friends.

L-r… Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; showcasing some of the Eleganza, Products with her Children, Olamide & Tokunbo.

L-r… Olori Bolanle Ogunsanwo;CEO of Eleganza Industrial City   Limited Chief (Dr)   Mrs. Shade Okoya  and Olori Riskat Adams.

L-r… Dr. Tajudeen  Okoya; with CEO of Eleganza Industrial City  Limited Chief (Dr)   Mrs. Shade Okoya.

CEO of Eleganza Industrial City  Limited Chief (Dr)   Mrs. Shade Okoya (middle) poses with Friends, at the products such as Chairs. Coolers, Luggage/Bags, Baby Diapers& Lady Sanitary, Shoes, Hair Thread. ETC, during the Eleganza Industrial City Limited. Stand at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair held at TBS,9/11/2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

