Rasaki Okoya & wife Shade, invite customers, friends to Eleganza Stand at ongoing Lagos Int’l Trade Fair

L-r… Vice president, (LCCI) Mr. Abimbola Olashore; CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya; President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr Michael Olawale-Cole; Chief (Sir) Gbenga Obasa.

People trooping in at the Eleganza stand at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

L-r… Alhaja Wosilat Okoya Seriki; CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya and Mrs Mani Adeyemi.

L-r …CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya with Mr Tokunbo Usman Okoya.

L-r…CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya with Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs . Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Miss, Olamide Okoya; her father Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; Iyalode of Lagos; Hajia Bintu Tinubu;·CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya. (Olamide’s mother).

CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya; Iyalode of Lagos; Hajia Bintu Tinubu, both (middle) pose with friends.

L-r… Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; showcasing some of the Eleganza, Products with her Children, Olamide & Tokunbo.

L-r… Olori Bolanle Ogunsanwo;CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya and Olori Riskat Adams.

L-r… Dr. Tajudeen Okoya; with CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya.

CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Limited Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya (middle) poses with Friends, at the products such as Chairs. Coolers, Luggage/Bags, Baby Diapers& Lady Sanitary, Shoes, Hair Thread. ETC, during the Eleganza Industrial City Limited. Stand at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair held at TBS,9/11/2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng