Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Ondo Community, kills Woman farmer, shatters house roofs.

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Tragedy struck on Monday evening at Oba Akoko in Ondo state when rainstorm dealt a devastating blow on the community.

It carried roofs of many houses,shops,church and even killed a woman coming from the farm.

An eye witness told our Correspondent that the unexpected mid-November rain started with heavy storms around 5pm and lasted for over one hour .

It consequently wrecked havoc in the ancient town.

A woman farmer simply identified as ‘Titi’ was coming from Owaodo farm carrying farm produce when she met her untimely death due to palm tree wind storm uprooted and fell on her head.

She was said to have died on the spot.

Family members were on mourning mood,describing late Titi as very hardworking and highly responsible person in the community.

Among the affected building was St Peter’s Anglican church, Oba Akoko,some shops along Ikun Akoko road and many other residential houses.

Commenting on the disaster,a community leader Chief Tairu Ajana described the incident as very shocking and less expected in the middle of November when dry season had set in.

Chief Ajana noted that.with the skyrocketing prices of building materials particularly the wood and artisan workmanship,many may find iit difficult to re-roof their affected houses unless government and well to do in the society come to their aids.

Also,a former chairman,Akoko Southwest local government, Chief Dapo Fasesin called for assistance to the victims .

The Oloba of Oba-Akoko, Oba Nurudeen Adegoroye sympathized with the victims particularly the family of the deceased who died while coming from the farm.

Oba Adegoroye called on NEMA and the state government to assist victims in order to reduce their suffering.