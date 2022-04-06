Rainoil Limited commissions Ibafo Mega station, promises effective service delivery

Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector has commissioned a new station in Ibafo . The retail Mega station will provide access to fuel products ( PMS, AGO, DPK and LPG)

The new station located in Ibafo, along Lagos -Ibadan expressway, (Opposite MFM Prayer City), Ogun state is the company’s latest mega station in the country which span across 25 states in Nigeria. The new station has various facilities which include 12 retail points for PMS(Petrol ) , 2 Points for AGO ( Diesel) 1 point for DPK( Kerosene) gas skid, eatery facility and others.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Mega station, the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said that “At Rainoil, we understand the importance of being responsive to the need of our customers and the commissioning of our new outlet is a proof of that, as we pledge our commitment for effective service delivery.

Established 25 years ago, Dr. Ogbechie expressed that as a retail company of note, the journey of Rainoil has been very eventful as one of the top players in the downstream energy sector.

According to him “Being consistent is key to what we stand for and we continue to show this through our intentional customer service. “We also ensure that with every new outlet, our facilities meet up to standard in providing the effective service that we are known for.

“We appreciate our stakeholders for their support and residents of Ibafo, and most especially, His excellency the executive governor of Ogun State Dr. Dapo Abiodun for making this a success.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mr. Olufemi Adewole, thanked Rainoil management for expansion of its retail outlets.

‘’Today is so significant because Rainoil has shown its resilience in downstream sector. I am happy that the filling station is located where people can easily access.

He called on the workers to show commitment, integrity, and effectiveness in their service delivery.

Also, the Olu of Ibafoland, HRH Oba Kasimawo Magbagbeojo I who cut the ribbon for the commissioning of the mega station thanked the management of Rainoil LTD for bringing development to his community.

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream company and a prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The Rainoil Group comprises business operations that span across the downstream value chain: Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution, and Retail Sales. The primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Naphtha

The retail business has grown to over 130 retail outlets strategically located in major cities across the country.