Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

PWAN Group founders dinner, awards,12th anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 R-L  ... President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, her husband  Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere,Present s First  Position award of the Company to  Group Executive Director (Sales & Marketing),  (PWAN) Group, Prof Julius Oyedemi his wife Mrs. Peace, during the (PWAN) Group, founders dinner, awards /12th  anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 10/3/2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
45
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…  Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Augustine Ozioma  Onwumere; President,  (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere;  Presents second  Position award of the company  MD/CEO at PWAN HAVEN  Investment And Realtors Limited, Mr Frederick Okpaje.

President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere,  Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, present the third position award to PWAN Lighthouse, to Mr  Iyke Dike, his wife  Mrs Lydia Dike, Prof Julius Oyedemi his wife Mrs. Peace.

L-r… President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, present, the fourth position to   Ambassador Jerry Ogwo, the Managing Director of PWAN Xtra with his wife.

From 3rd left, the President, of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, presents the fifth position award to the Managing Director, PWAN HOMES LTD, Mr Chinedu Ezenwa.

R-L… Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere; Prof Julius Oyedemi and his wife Mrs. Peace, with other awardees.

Cross section of awardees.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Ozioma Onwumere; President,   (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (middle) poses with the awardees.

L-r… Executive Director, PWAN PRO, Mrs.Caroline Akhuetie, her husband   Managing Director PWAN PRO.   Dr, Michael Akhuetie,  Managing Director, PWAN HOMES LTD, Mr. Chinedu Ezenwa.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma   Onwumere; his wife President,  (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere ( Both middle) Pose with the awardees during the (PWAN) Group, founders dinner, awards /12th anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos on10/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10818 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi as the 10th Chairman of APWEN…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 12, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 11, 2024

Int’l Football Scouting held in Lagos

1 of 432