L-r… Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere; President, (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; Presents second Position award of the company MD/CEO at PWAN HAVEN Investment And Realtors Limited, Mr Frederick Okpaje.

President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, present the third position award to PWAN Lighthouse, to Mr Iyke Dike, his wife Mrs Lydia Dike, Prof Julius Oyedemi his wife Mrs. Peace.

L-r… President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, present, the fourth position to Ambassador Jerry Ogwo, the Managing Director of PWAN Xtra with his wife.

From 3rd left, the President, of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, presents the fifth position award to the Managing Director, PWAN HOMES LTD, Mr Chinedu Ezenwa.

R-L… Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere; Prof Julius Oyedemi and his wife Mrs. Peace, with other awardees.

Cross section of awardees.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere; President, (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (middle) poses with the awardees.

L-r… Executive Director, PWAN PRO, Mrs.Caroline Akhuetie, her husband Managing Director PWAN PRO. Dr, Michael Akhuetie, Managing Director, PWAN HOMES LTD, Mr. Chinedu Ezenwa.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere; his wife President, (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere ( Both middle) Pose with the awardees during the (PWAN) Group, founders dinner, awards /12th anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos on10/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

