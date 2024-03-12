Salvy Showcase series kicks off for football stars of tomorrow

Salvy Showcase Talent series has kicked off in Nigeria with the aim of making outstanding Nigerians and football talents more available on the international football stage.

The promoter of the event, Mr. Salvation Alibor, who said Nigeria is full of great football talent waiting for the right opportunity to become world-class footballers, stated that a Nigerian player is a great investment for any football club.

According to Alibor, players who are selected for the tournament would participate in football club outside the country.

Alibor said the aim of the scouting programme was to showcase the talent that “we have and used the platform for anyone who does not have sponsors, godfather or financial backing to get opportunities to display their football talents”, adding that: “Those who were not selected for this first series, equally have another opportunity to try again. But they need to improve on themselves. We still have other series to come; I will advise that they remain focused”.

He further said: “Apart from the encouragement, we are going to have a session with all the players so that they can work on their psyche. They need to stay positive and hopeful. You don’t give up, you must be determined.

“We can be more, as Nigerians, what we lack is the path to success, despite having the talent. What we are doing is championing a path to success so that a child of an indigent person can have opportunity to become successful in our society.

“There are lots of indigent people here in Lagos and we created the platform for them. Additionally, am equally using this medium to support my Ika people who naturally are endowed in football. I am giving them opportunity to showcase their skills”.

On his part, Nigerian-European based licensed football coach and manager, Victor Uzoho, said he wanted to contribute to football development in Nigeria and that was why he came back to be part of the talent scout.

Uzo added: “For us to develop our talent, we have to take a model from other nations and developed our grassroots’ formation; this hidden talent needs skills development.

“Government needs to work more and improve in the area of facilities. Incentives for young academics players should be provided. The players should be well bred; also, the welfare of the coaches to be considered and managed”.

He urged the footballers to strive for academic excellence even as they pursue stardom through football.

“Quality education is what will keep you going on for years when football leaves you because football is just for a time, and from experience, not everyone will make it in football but your education will stand you out and make way for you in the future”, Uzo said.

A foreign football investor, Juan, said the talent he has discovered at the moment were good and he hoped to work with them.

He also highlighted the need for the young footballers to play with more intensity, purpose and drive, and stressed the need for the players to concentrate on their education, saying they would rely more on it when they would have stopped playing football.

Moreso, Brazilian, football manager, with Pinda Futbol Clube, Fabio Luciano Silvo, said that football in Brazil was the same in Nigeria.

“We have grassroots and professional football and we are here to discover good talent and prepare them for other big clubs to buy”, he said.

Premium ESS, Dr Innocent Ekeleme, said: “We have a bunch of talents in this country and we are set to shape the next generation of talent. We took a step to ensure that these talents have global exposure. Beyond the economic impact it’s going to have in the country, there would be social impacts it will have on us as a nation globally. If you go to Italy and you say,”I am a Nigerian”, what comes to mind is Osime”.

While Coach Joel Udoka advised the players to keep fighting and be determined, he said football was a dream but they must keep aspiring to achieve greatness.

