PUNCH @50th anniversary, Black Dinner held in Lagos

L-...r Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Punch Nigeria Limited ,  Adeyeye Joseph; former President,  Olusegun Obasanjo; Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited  Mrs. Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa. (nee Aboderin) and   Olori Omoshalewa Moremi Aboderin-Olubusi, during the PUNCH  50th  Black the Dinner, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 2nd March 2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… President, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Mai. Kabiru  Yusuf; Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.   Prince  Nduka Obaigbena and former Governor of Delta State, James  Ibori.

L-r …Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited  Mrs. Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa; with  Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

L-r Deputy Vice President, Community Relations at Heirs Oil & Gas. Nigeria, Charles Aigbe; Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.  Prince  Nduka Obaigbena; Head, Media and External Relations, United Bank Plc, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; MD/Editor –in Chief ,New Telegraph Newspapers , Mr Ayo Aminu.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief  ,Punch Nigeria Limited ,  Adeyeye Joseph; Chief Press Secretary at Bayelsa State Government. Daniel Alabrah; Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

 L-r… Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua; Publisher  Thepledge/ Former CPS to Governor Ambode , Habib Aruna; Editor , New Telegraph ,Juliet Eunah and Editor  Vangurad ,Eze Anaba.

 From 2nd left …Former Chairman Punch Newspapers, Chief, Ajibola Ogunsola;  Chairman,  Punch Nigeria Limited  Mrs. Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa and others cutting the Cake , during, PUNCH  50th  Black the Dinner ,held at Eko hotel in Lagos, on 2nd March 2024. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

