JUST IN: Obaseki/Shaibu feud

…Shaibu’s Impeachment about to Commence
…22 Lawmakers signed impeachment notice
…NTA  to broadcast proceeding live

76
The crisis between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, comrade Philip Shaibu may end today Wednesday as the earlier reported impeachment rumour will commence at 11:30am this morning.

It was gathered by one of the lawmaker that Obaseki paid ten million to NTA for live coverage of his planned impeachment of his Deputy Philip Shaibu.

The House proceedings will commence at 11.30 am this Wednesday morning.

He also said that 22 lawmakers out of the 24 have signed the impeachment

Details later……

