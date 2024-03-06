JUST IN: Obaseki/Shaibu feud …Shaibu’s Impeachment about to Commence …22 Lawmakers signed impeachment notice …NTA to broadcast proceeding live Latest News 76 Share The crisis between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, comrade Philip Shaibu may end today Wednesday as the earlier reported impeachment rumour will commence at 11:30am this morning. It was gathered by one of the lawmaker that Obaseki paid ten million to NTA for live coverage of his planned impeachment of his Deputy Philip Shaibu. The House proceedings will commence at 11.30 am this Wednesday morning. He also said that 22 lawmakers out of the 24 have signed the impeachment Details later…… Continue Reading JUST IN: Obaseki/Shaibu feud 76 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
