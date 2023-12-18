PSC Annual Awards , 2nd Edition holds in Jabi Abuja

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The second edition of the Police Service Commission annual awards ceremony holds tomorrow, 19th December 2023 at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Jabi Abuja.

The awards ceremony is expected to attract eminent Nigerians, former Chairmen of the Commission, Directors and friends of the Commission.

The Commission will at the awards ceremony recognize and celebrate worthy Nigerians including its Staff, Police Officers and others who have contributed to efficient and effective Policing in the country.

There will be seven categories of the award which include; the PSC Appreciation Award; the award for leadership and Service; the prestigious award for philanthropy in the Police; the stakeholders award and the award for gallantry in the Nigeria Police Force. Others are the PSC Pioneer staff award and the PSC staff award.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police who is the Chief Host said the awards ceremony is a celebration of excellence in the Police Sector adding that the Commission will continue to recognise merit and individuals who have supported the Commission and the Police in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Dr. Arase said the event will also present an avenue for the Commission staff and its stakeholders to unwind and thank God for His mercy and blessings throughout 2023.

The first edition according to a release issued by the Commission’s Spokesman Mr.Ikechukwu Ani was held in December last year, 2022.

