BUA group to build 700 tons per day mini LNG Project, Signs Agreement With CIMC Enric In Partnership With Axxela Group

BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest foods, mining, manufacturing, and industrial conglomerates, has signed an agreement with CIMC ENRIC, a global leader in the energy equipment industry, in partnership with Axxela, to establish a 700-ton-per-day mini LNG project in Nigeria at a signing ceremony which took place on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone in BUA Group’s expansion into the energy sector and reaffirms BUA’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions across its business operations.

Speaking on this landmark project, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said that BUA Group remains dedicated to utilising cleaner, energy-efficient sources for its operations across Nigeria in line with its short to long-term ESG commitments and sustainability initiatives. He added that whilst BUA already utilizes gas as a major energy source across its over 1,000MW captive power plants for its operations across Nigeria, the mini LNG project upon completion, will enhance the all-year availability of cleaner energy and support BUA Group’s growing industrial power demands. “We are excited about the prospects of this project and look forward to a fruitful collaboration with CIMC ENRIC and Axxela,” he added.

The agreement was signed by management representatives of BUA Group, CMIC ENRIC and Axxela Group, underscoring the project’s anticipated impact on the regional energy landscape in line with the Nigerian Government’s push to diversify its energy commitments.

BUA Group remains committed to investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure that benefits, not only its operations, but also the communities it serves.

BUA Group is a leading foods, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure conglomerate in Africa with diversified interests in sectors including cement, sugar, real estate and construction, oil & gas, energy, rice, port operations, and logistics. With a reputation for high-quality products and a commitment to excellent service delivery, BUA Group is poised to set new industry standards in sustainability and innovation.

CIMC ENRIC is a leading manufacturer of energy equipment globally, specializing in the design, production, and servicing of equipment used in the liquid natural gas, liquid chemical, and cryogenic storage, and transportation sectors.