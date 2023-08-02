Protest: NLC/TUC protest records mass mobilization in Ebonyi, as Labour harps on reversal of petrol price hike

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The protest organized by the organized labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), against the hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), recorded mass mobilization as workers marched through major streets of abakaliki, calling for the reversal of anti-people policies.

The workers drawn from Labour Union affiliates, converged at the Abakaliki Township Stadium as early as 8am.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman of NLC in Ebonyi State Professor Ogugua Egwu, called on government to do do everything to reduce the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as Petrol.

“All we need is a living wage, government should do everything to reduce cost of school fees and electricity tariffs”

“The so called minimum wage has become nothing, Nigerians must breathe, government must make sure that electricity tariff do not go high”

“This protest march is against the ruling class, that we can no longer put food on our table, we can no longer transport ourselves from one place to the other, as a result of high price of petrol”

“The government should do every thing possible to reverse the high price of PMS, increment in school fees, and reduce the cost of governance”

“We as Nigerian workers are telling the government to do the right thing, University workers are being owed eight months salary”

In an address the Ebonyi State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Sunday Chidi Igboji, advocated the rehabilitation of Refineries to stop importation of refined petroleum products into the country.

“It is not good for President Tinubu to increase the salaries of the ruling class, without considering any increment to that of the workers”

The protest witnessed the shutting down of business activities in major cities of the state including banks, markets and entertainment centers .