Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

Latest News
By Editor
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Angry protesters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Wednesday, pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protesters led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gates to allow them to the National Assembly.

Following the failure of the security officials to adhere, the angry protesters pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger.

In the video, the protesters could be seen pushing the gate back and forth before pulling down the gate.

Continue Reading
Editor 13168 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Protest: Your demands’ll be transmitted to Tinubu,…

Protest: NLC/TUC protest records mass mobilization in…

Subsidy removal: We have no reasons to call off…

Ministerial screening: Akpabio stops El-Rufai from…

1 of 1,705