Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

Angry protesters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Wednesday, pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protesters led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gates to allow them to the National Assembly.

Following the failure of the security officials to adhere, the angry protesters pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger.

In the video, the protesters could be seen pushing the gate back and forth before pulling down the gate.