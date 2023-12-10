Kaduna bombing: Publish names of victims, pay adequate compensation to families -Labour Party

.As Senators visit survivors, donate December salaries, totalling N109m

..Assure of thorough investigation; say no stone would be left unturned

Labour Party has tasked the Federal Government to publish the names of the dead in the mishap in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna state’s Igabi council area which led to an untimely death of nearly 150 Nigerians.

The opposition party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh also called on the government to ensure that the families of the victims are well compensated.

According to the statement, the party said, “One week after the catastrophic mishap in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna state’s Igabi council area where some Muslim brethren gathered to observe the holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad which led to an untimely death of nearly 150 Nigerians, the Labour Party is calling on the government to publish the names of the dead and ensure that the family of the victims are well compensated.

“The party warned that bombing a target without precision and intel is anachronistic and cannot be deployed in modern warfare. It also wants the military, whether the Army or Air force to assure Nigerians that such annihilistic tactical approach to combat, that is capable of destroying unintended target should be reviewed.

“Labour Party observes that though the victims have been given a mass burial; and that both the Federal and state government have sent their condolences to the victims families. We also gathered that a sum of N10 million was given by the military for the support of the burial. We however think that the government must pay adequate compensation to these families.

“Again, though the government has directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident but we think that any meaningful investigation can only be when the military, being the institution under investigation, is recused from the arrangement.

“We are very proud of the Nigerian military. They have shown gallantry in the battle against the insurgence, at least within the resources available to them but we certainly frown at a situation where they turn their arms against their own citizenry.”

Meanwhile, All the 109 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have donated their one-month salaries, amounting to N109m to the survivors of a drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, announced this, on behalf of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the Kaduna Government House when he led a delegation of the Senate to the state on Sunday.

The Senators were received by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the money would be sent to the state governor for onward delivery to the victims.

Praying to Allah to grant those who lost their lives paradise, he wished the injured quick recovery.

“Let me state clearly that the Senate has been in contact with the President of this country, who is also highly disturbed and has ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

“We are all on the same page with the executive arm of the government and we will continue to work in partnership to unravel what happened and also take measures to prevent this kind of unfortunate incident from recurring.

“We are here to show our solidarity and to show the fact that we stand by the people, we stand by the government and indeed the entire people of the state, particularly the people of Tudun Biri in this trying period. We will partner with you and do all within our power to bring succor to those who are affected by this unfortunate incident.

” It is on this note that I want to announce, on behalf of the President of the Senate and the entire Senate, that we have decided that we are going to donate our December salaries to the victims. A total of N109 million will be made available to the governor so that it can be channeled to help the victims,” he said

Responding, the governor thanked the senators for their donation.

” What I can say here today is that I am really happy with the level of support, level of empathy and solidarity by the people of this country, from Mr. President, vice president, to the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly generally, as well as the good people of Nigeria.

” I also want to make it clear today that here in Kaduna we have received this thing with shock, but unfortunately in the last few days, some people are trying to make it look like it is either an ethnic or religious issue. We are one family, there is no difference between Muslims and Christians in Kaduna. This incident can happen anywhere in Nigeria and is about humanity.

” What we are asking for is justice for the people of Tudun Biri who lost their lives and those in the hospital. I would like to also call on the National Assembly, particularly the Senate to join the Kaduna State government and the good people of Nigeria in calling for a probe and investigation into this incident. I will also urge the members of the National Assembly to look at the laws that have to do with security agencies in Nigeria so that they can strengthen those institutions.

” What happened last week here in Kaduna could have been averted if the security agencies in Nigeria were working on the same page. They need to share intelligence,” he said.

From the Kaduna Government House, the Senate delegation comprising the Senate leader, Senator Micheal Opayemi Bamidele; the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume; Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Kamorudeen Olarere; Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori; Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis; Senator Ibrahim Bomoi; Senator Ibrahim Lamido; Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua; Senator Victor Umeh; Senator Muntari Dandutse; Senator Lawal Usman; Senator Emmanuel Udende and Senator Sani Musa, went to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to visit the injured.

One after the other, the lawmakers, commiserated with the injured at the hospital, praying for their quick recovery.

