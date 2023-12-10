Appointment of Local Government  Mayors by Gov Otti has brought immediate impact in Umunneochi – LP Spokesperson

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh has praised the Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti for the quality of appointees he chose as Mayors/Chairmen of Local Government Council. He said that their engagements have brought instant gains in the rural areas in the state.

Abia State governor, Dr. Otti had on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja where he pledged his support for the Julius Abure leadership of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary who is also from Abia State while appreciating the governor for the appointment of Chief Ndubisi Ike as the Mayor of Umunneochi also affirmed the positive changes witnessed in the locality within the short period of time he assumed the headship of the council.

He said, “The saying that when the righteous is in authourity the people rejoice. I am from Umunneochi, and within the few days of Ndubisi Ike’s coming to office, the people have heaved a sigh of relief particularly in the area of security. His synergy with your administration has ended the sad story of Umunneochi being the Sambisa of the South East.

“Your Excellency sir, I can confirm that just today, the Mayor in his effort to ensure a safe yuletide has offered to pay two hundred thousand naira (N200,000.00) to anyone who can provide information that will help in dislodging the remnant and accomplices of kidnappers in Umunneochi.

“In the past 6 months, the community has been without electricity but only last week, his administration restored power and this has further impacted on the economic activities of the place.”

National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure while welcoming the governor also extolled his great performance since assumption of office particularly the transformation of the the capital and commercial cities of Umuahia and Aba respectively.

He also assured the governor that the party is being repositioned to be the best political party in Nigeria with highest electoral potentials. He assured the governor that the party will field the best and winnable candidate in the coming off season elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The Governor who was full of praises for Abure’s leadership said that he will work to see that the party wins more states in future election. He also attributed his successes in the last 7 months in Abia state to hard work, dedication and love for the people