Projects: Wike commends  Tinubu for providing critical infrastructure and quality services to residents of FCT.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commended President Tinubu for his tremendous support to the FCT Administration to provide critical infrastructure and quality services to residents of the FCT.

Wike, who expressed his gratitude after inspecting ongoing rural roads projects in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils, in Abuja on Thursday, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to be part of his administration’s quest to renew the hope of Nigerians.

The projects inspected are the 7.2-kilometre road linking Gaba and Tokulo communities in Bwari Area Council and the five-kilometre access road linking Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The roads are part of the 42.- kilometre rural roads being constructed across the six area councils of the FCT.

The Minister explained that the Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda was not meant for only the people in the cities but was designed to also ensure that those in rural communities feel the impact of his administration.

“I am very glad to say that the renewed hope agenda is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils.

“The renewed hope Agenda is not only for the cities; it is also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration.

“We have been to Bwari and we attest to the fact that, that is a very difficult terrain. No wonder people talk of insecurity.

“But with the construction of that road, you can say that there is hope.

“I feel so happy that I am part of this administration and that people can see changes.

“Again, we are here in Saburi, and you can see the work going on. When we came to inaugurate the road, you could see the enthusiasm among the people,” he said.

He added, “I am proud that the contractors are doing very well and by the grace of God all the six projects in the six area councils would be completed before the end of the year.

“That will not stop us from commencing the 2024 infrastructure development in the area councils as we promised.”

He explained that road projects were being funded from the 2023 emergency supplementary budget.

He added that the N1.28 trillion FCT 2024 statutory budget, when assented by Tinubu would also be used to construct additional roads in the six area councils.

Expressing optimism that the 2024 budget was realistic, the former governor added that 58 per cent of the capital budget would be expended on ongoing projects.

He also said that the remaining 42 per cent was earmarked for critical new projects, which would commence after the assent of Mr president.

“We are happy that everything we have started will be completed soon.

“This attest to the fact that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope” agenda is not just in theory; it’s practical – ‘seeing is believing’, the minister said.