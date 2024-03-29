Unknown gunmen set Anambra police station ablaze

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be assailants have set ablaze the police divisional headquarters in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the facility in the early hours of Thursday and threw explosive devices which burnt part of the building.

A source and one of the residents in the area said the hoodlums were attempting to free some detainees at the facility, but they were unsuccessful as police officers on duty repelled the attack.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State police spokesperson, SP ochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but added that no life was lost.

“In Neni, no life was lost, no policeman was whisked away and no armed was taken away. Instead, the hoodlums threw IEDs into the police facility which torched part of the building.

“Our operatives gallantly resisted the attackers which made them flee, operations are still ong