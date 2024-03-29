NIM lauds Fubara’s developmental strides, pledges support

…As Rivers Governor recommits to capacity building of workforce

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) Chartered has said that it is impressed with plans of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on human capital development and other development initiatives in the state.

National President of NIM, Dr. Christiana Atako stated this in Port Harcourt on Thursday when he led a delegation of the body on a visit on the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Addressing newsmen after closed meeting with the governor who is also a fellow of the Institute and astute manager, who doubles as the Chairman of Council of NIM said: “In fact, he was talking so much about the civil service. I have told you that one of our strengths is to develop capacity of the workforce, and we told him that we are interested in the civil service of this state.

“We are interested in building capacity of the workforce because we believe that if you have the right workforce, you’ll be able to have successful system. And if you have a successful system, leadership will be very easy,” she said.

She emphasised that: “And when we told him, he bought the idea. He said he was happy about that. He wants a situation where, apart from the infrastructure that he was putting in place, he also wants to build the capacity of the people,” the president added.

Dr. Atako stated that as an Institute, they were impressed with the giant strides of the leadership of Governor Fubara; the many infrastructural projects, both ongoing and completed, including the welfare packages for civil servants, particularly the Christmas bonus of N100, 000.00.

She pointed out the distinguishing attributes of a great and good leader, which included exhibiting empathy and motivating the workers to become more productive, which were evident in the leadership shown by Governor Fubara.

Dr. Atako said they also informed the Governor of their forthcoming annual national conference slated to hold in Port Harcourt, which was always used to discuss issues that were of interest to the nation and contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, expressed the determination of his administration to build and strengthen the capacity of workers in the State’s Civil Service.