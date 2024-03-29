Ohanaeze reiterates demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release

By Cosmas Chukwu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide rising from its retreat at the Old Governors Lodge Enugu has clarified its position on the path for Alaigbo development as made out in a communique issued and made available by Rt Hon Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, its National Publicity Secretary.

In a bid to reposition the Igbo nation in Nigeria and in line with current trends, national and global realities, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the leadership of Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, CFR, OFR, MFR, FNSE, FNICE, FNIST, FNIEE, GCSI,, KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), organized a One-Day Retreat with the theme “Ako bu Ije” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the Old Governor’s Lodge, Enugu State.

The Retreat, which was attended by distinguished Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora including the Governor of Enugu State; former Ministers, Members of the academia, traditional rulers, captains of industries, religious leaders, youth leaders, women leaders, was chaired by H.E Admiral Allison Madueke, GCON, reflected on the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria and the place of Ndigbo in the current dynamics of Nigeria in the understanding that difficult times require divine wisdom, hence the theme “Ako bu Ije”. The Igbo leaders also reviewed the robust vision of the President-General and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze to reposition the Igbo nation in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

The Igbo leaders formally adopted the President-General’s vision on restructuring of Ohanaeze and the establishment of specialized committees for the transformation of Igboland. The new Ohanaeze structure comprises seven global zones, namely, Europe, North America and Canada, South America and the Caribbean, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa; while the three zones at the national level include Western, Northern and Eastern zones.

The retreat also adopted the President-General’s blueprints on improving transportation in Igboland, implementation of the Orosanya Committee Report and preservation of the autonomy of PRODA; maximization of the Enugu Visa Office, sports development, ending unwarranted hostility to the Igbo outside Igboland, the release of Nnamdi Kanu as well as book publications and leadership awards

The Specialized committees include Education Trust Fund headed by Professor Chinedu Nebo; the Committee on Culture and Tradition is headed by His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, Obi of Onitsha. The Chairman of the Committee on Youth Employment and Skill Acquisition is Sen. Dr. Chris Ngige; while the Committee on Business Leaders is chaired by Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and the Committee on Agriculture is headed by Dr. Ngozi Olejeme. The Committee on the Diaspora is headed by Dr. Sam Obaji while the Committee on Reconciliation and Peace Building in Nigeria is headed by Dr. Dominic Nnaemeka Okechukwu. The mandates of these specialized committees are clearly spelt out in their terms of reference and were handed over to the various Committee chairmen

The Igbo leaders at the retreat resolved that Ndigbo have the enormous human and natural potentials to initiate a “made-to-fit” regional development agenda that aligns with the current global reality; but also observed that Ndigbo have not exploited the opportunistic media space to identify the power centres in the region and galvanizing them for collective action. The various specialized Ohanaeze Committees were therefore urged to swing into action to ensure the realization of the new Igbo agenda in sync with 21st Century socio-economic realities.

The Igbo leaders also resolved that insecurity in the Southeast is a major hindrance to the development of the region and urged the southeast Governors, security agencies and civil society organizations to redouble efforts in the security sector. The general consensus here is that the provision of security will unlock our great potentials especially in agriculture. The Retreat also resolved to intensify its drive for the unconditional release of the detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo leaders emphasized the imperative of collaboration between Ohanaeze leadership and Igbo Governors for the realization of Ala-Igbo Transformation Agenda. The retreat also harped on the capacity of Ndigbo for self-sufficiency in food production and urged the Igbo Governors to key into this vision and also ensure tight security in the region to earn the confidence of intending investors.

The Igbo leaders also endorsed the proposed N10billion Naira Endowment Fund from the Igbo in the Diaspora to give Ohanaeze a reasonable degree of financial stability.

Those who presented papers at the retreat include Professor Okey Ikechukwu, Prof. Nnenna Oti, Prof. Monsignor Obiora Francis Ike and Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri and they all urged Ndigbo to demonstrate unity of purpose in all levels of their relationships.