Presidential visit: Uzodimma thanks Imo people for honouring Buhari with their presence

Governor Hope Uzodimma has thanked the people of Imo State for coming out en mass to honour and receive President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a one day official visit to the State on Tuesday, September 23, 2022, to commission signature projects executed by his administration.

Governor Uzodimma expressed his gratitude and that of the government on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the end of Church Service at the Government House Chapel Owerri.

He lauded Imo people for their show of commitment and the efforts they made to identity with the epoch-making ceremony despite attempts by those he described as “agents of the Satan to sabotage the visit.”

The Governor said he is not in doubt that the prayers of Imo people are working, noting that “by the Grace of God Imo State has been restored to peace and order.”

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to encourage those still in doubt about what the 3R government stands for, to “come out and be part of the government, the vanguard which is ready to change the old style of doing things, and embrace the new style of doing things.”

He commended the day’s homily that harped on sacrificial service for eternal gains, saying it was in tandem with the vision and mission of the Shared Prosperity Government of putting the interest of the people first before individual’s interest.

He therefore urged the congregation to reflect deeply over the message while praying to God to accomplish our goals and aspirations.

The Imo State First Lady, Bar. Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku and his wife, Bola, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and his wife, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu and the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie were in attendance.

Others include, the Chairman of APC Imo State, Chief Macdonald Ebere, members of the State Executive Council and those of the State House of Assembly, Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional rulers, Eze (Dr.) EC Okeke and many more attended the Church Service.