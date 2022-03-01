Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E.A. Adeboye on 80th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Christian community, particularly clergymen in Nigeria and abroad, in celebrating with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday, March 2, 2022.

President Buhari felicitates with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye,  family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidences of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The President recalls his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London, 2017, appreciating Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.

On the cleric’s 80th birthday, President Buhari believes his contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The President salutes the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.

 

 

