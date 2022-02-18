President Buhari rejoices with FRCN director of news, Sani Mohammed Suleiman on 60th birthday, retirement

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media, particularly the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors and Broadcast Organisation of Nigeria (BON) in celebrating with the Director of News, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Sani Mohammed Suleiman, on his 60th birthday, February 18, 2022.

President Buhari sends warm felicitations to family, friends and associates of the broadcast journalist, who dedicated 35 years of service to the nation, working selflessly to promote unity and development in the country, especially as the head of news in the wide and far reaching station for many years.

The President believes Suleiman’s knack for details, penchant for excellence, diligence and sense of patriotism, which are hallmarks of a well trained editor, contributed to his many successes within and outside the newsroom, easily placing him in position for leadership, recognitions and awards.

As the Director of News bows out of the service of the FRCN, the President affirms that his worth and experience of travelling and networking, and organising resources to ensure effective communication will now fully be utilised, particularly in his interest of mentoring younger journalists on fairness, balance and accuracy.

President Buhari urges Suleiman to remain relevant in his area of competence, and willingly inspire others on right choices and tools for growth focused journalism.

President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of the public servant and his family.

