President Buhari hails former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the leadership and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, on his 66th birthday, April 6, 2022, celebrating the businessman, democrat and party stalwart for his dedication to nation building.

The President rejoices with family members, friends and associates, both in business and politics, of the former governor, who cut his teeth early in politics by being among the Committee of Friends of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and joining the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the 70’s as a student.

President Buhari notes the inspiring role Otunba Daniel has played in the political and economic development of the country, setting up engineering and hospitality outfits that employ and train the youth in entrepreneurship, establishing a Political Leadership Academy (POLA) for grooming young people in leadership and governance, and the Gateway Front Foundation for philanthropy.

As the Otunba of Egba and Ijebu clans marks his 66th birthday, the President commends his courage, diligence and visionary leadership style, which has translated into better lives for many, and supported major historic transitions, like return to civilian rule in 1999.

President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of the former governor and his family.

