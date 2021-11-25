President Buhari greets Prince Arthur Eze at 73

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Prince Arthur Eze on the occasion of his 73rd birthday November 25, 2021.

The President joins family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating a man who through dint of hard work and good fortune has devoted his resources to help those in need, reaching out generously to under-privileged people and families, communities, academic, religious and health institutions.

President Buhari is delighted that Prince Eze has used his massive investments in the oil and gas sector to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy, provide gainful employment to many Nigerians, and extended his business empire beyond the shores of the country.

As the Ozoigbondu marks another year, the President prays God Almighty to grant him good health, happiness and peace, with more fruitful years to serve God and humanity.

For a better society