Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Funeral Mass of Dr Chike Akunyili held in Anambra

Latest News
By Peter
0 57

Dr Akunyili was murdered by unknown gunmen on September 28 in Anambra state.

The funeral Mass is currently ongoing in his hometown, Agulu, Anambra state.

Earlier in the morning, his body was retrieved from St. Charles Borromeo Special Hospital by his sons, some Catholic priests, and a former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi.

The body was taken to Agulu Town Hall briefly before it was taken to his compound to lay in state.

By 10:00am, the body arrived Madonna Catholic Church in Agulu for a Pontifical Requiem Mass after which he will be taken to his country home to be committed to Mother Earth.

Here are more photos from the funeral mass;

 

 

 

 

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5223 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Gov. Obiano ready to answer EFCC – Anambra govt

Militants blow-up another Agip facility in Rivers, demand…

Police arrest five suspected kidnappers tormenting Ogun…

Infrastructure gets N325bn as Lagos budgets N1.388 trn  for…

1 of 611

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More