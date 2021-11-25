Champion Newspapers Limited
Chief Lady Aqeen Ibeto (adabuzo),the newly elected president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uk, N.ireland

Presentation of gift to the newly elected President Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo) after her election as the President.
Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland* addressing the members.

From left … Stephen  Uba,  Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto President Ohanaeze UK, Dr Bernard Obika and King David Okoro Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Stakeholders during the last elections.

 

 

