Chief Lady Aqeen Ibeto (adabuzo),the newly elected president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uk, N.ireland Photo Gallery By Peter On Nov 25, 2021 Presentation of gift to the newly elected President Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo) after her election as the President. Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland* addressing the members. From left … Stephen Uba, Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto President Ohanaeze UK, Dr Bernard Obika and King David Okoro Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Stakeholders during the last elections.