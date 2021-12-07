Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on Re-Election

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to President Adama Barrow of The Gambia over his re-election  for a second term of five years.

The President congratulates the Independent  Electoral Commission (IEC) for dutifully handling the electoral process, while commending the Gambians for their high sense  of civility, maturity and patriotism.

President Buhari assures President Barrow and all Gambians of Nigeria’s commitment and  partnership as they collectively work on making the country better and stronger for posterity.

 

 

