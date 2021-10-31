President Buhari congratulates Senator Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Minister of State for Health, Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, on the wedding of his twin daughters, Oluwadahun Taiwo, and Oluwadara Kehinde.

In a letter he personally signed, the President stated: “Parents experience different moments of joy in the lives of their children. Amongst these moments, none is more fulfilling than attainment of adulthood and taking that important step into matrimony.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to extend our most heartfelt prayers and special wishes as your twin daughters, Oluwadahun Taiwo Mamora and Oluwadara Kehinde Mamora take this beautiful step into their new lives.

“We pray that their union is blessed with happiness, strength, long lives and compassion.”

For a better society