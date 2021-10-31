NSCDC trains 105 private security guards in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) Ondo State Command has trained the first batch of Private Security Guards in Ondo State to enhance their performance and efficiency in Security and protection duties.

Speaking at the closing event of a two-Day Train the Trainers Workshop for selected Private Security Guards who would in turn train other members of their guards; the State Commandant, Dr. Hammed Abodunrin said the Corps is committed to her mandate of Registration, Supervision, Monitoring, Training and Issuing of Certificate of operations to Private Guard Companies in Nigeria.

The Commandant told reporters that about 4,000 Private Security Guards have been Identified in Ondo State and in a bid to curb any act of Infiltration or enlistment of individuals with questionable characters as guards

He said the Command under his watch will give preference to close monitoring and supervision of Private Security Guard Practicing in the State.

The Commandant noted that recruiting miscreants and criminal minded persons as private guards would be very inimical to the Security architecture of the Nation hence all establishments ,Institutions and individuals hiring private guards should contact the Private Guard Company Department of the NSCDC to ascertain the credibility of such Private Security Guards before requesting for their services.

Abodunrin warned saboteurs and illegal practitioners to either follow the due process of Registration and Licensing by the NSCDC or face the wrath of the law; he affirmed the readiness of the Command PGC Task Force to Seal up all Unlicensed Private Guard Offices across the State.

The highlight of the programme was the award of Certificates and free distributions of First Aid Kits to all participants to enable them to discharge their duties as quick First Aid responders in the face of future emergencies.

