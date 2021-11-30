Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari condoles with Emir of Ningi on the demise of Hajiya Hama, his wife for 70 years

News
By Peter
0 26

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed over the death of his first wife, Hajiya Hama Yunusa Danyaya.

The President said that “the death of your senior wife comes as a shock to me because losing a woman to whom you had been married for 70 years is devastating and profoundly shocking.”

“The late Hama Yunusa Danyaya was not only a great wife, but was an epitome of a successful marriage based on this remarkable record of being married to the Emir for 70 year,” added the President.

President Buhari prayed to Allah to repose her soul and grant her eternal bliss in paradise for her good deeds on earth. He also beseeched God to grant the Emir and his family the fortitude to overcome this great loss.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5291 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Abuja court shifts judgment in suit seeking Soludo’s…

Man Utd vs Young Boys could move to neutral venue over swiss…

Governor Ikpeazu Reassures Traders of Government Support,…

Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down

1 of 340

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More