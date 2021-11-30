President Buhari condoles with Emir of Ningi on the demise of Hajiya Hama, his wife for 70 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed over the death of his first wife, Hajiya Hama Yunusa Danyaya.

The President said that “the death of your senior wife comes as a shock to me because losing a woman to whom you had been married for 70 years is devastating and profoundly shocking.”

“The late Hama Yunusa Danyaya was not only a great wife, but was an epitome of a successful marriage based on this remarkable record of being married to the Emir for 70 year,” added the President.

President Buhari prayed to Allah to repose her soul and grant her eternal bliss in paradise for her good deeds on earth. He also beseeched God to grant the Emir and his family the fortitude to overcome this great loss.

