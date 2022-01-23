President Buhari condoles with Dahiru Mangal over Mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with leading Katsina businessman, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal over the death of his mother, Murjanatu Bara’u.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by a delegation led by Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, in Katsina on Sunday, the President expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the Mangal family, the government and people of Katsina State, saying that “the deceased, Murjanatu’s simplicity and warmth were indeed very touching.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss,” said the President.

The delegation also included Engr. Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity; Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Household and Domestic Affairs; Dr. Shuayb Rafindadi, Personal Physician to the President; Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, Director General, National Intelligence Agency; Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, and Abdulmuminu Bello, a Special Assistant in the Presidency.

Alhaji Mangal, who received the delegation in the company of Aminu Bello Masari, the Governor of Katsina State expressed gratitude to the President for sending the delegation, describing the action as a heartwarming gesture.

