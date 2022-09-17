Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari celebrates former Minister of Finance, Shamsuddeen Usman at 73

President Muhammadu Buhari joins family members and friends to rejoice with former Minister of Finance, Shamsuddeen Usman, who clocks 73 on September 18, 2022, extolling the economist, banker and administrator for his unique influence on Nigeria’s economic growth.

 

The President congratulates Usman, who was also Minister of National Planning, for pivotal leadership roles in the private and public sector, setting the framework for the country’s long term development strategy, Vision 2020, and National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan.

 

As the first Minister of Finance to publicly declare his asset before assuming duty, President Buhari affirms that the hallmark of integrity, discipline and diligence guides the public servant, whose experience continues to inspire younger generations on the value of patriotism, honour and dignity.

 

The President prays for the wellbeing of Usman and his family.

 

 

