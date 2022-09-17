Prophet Lanre Bankole Set for a Powerful International Crusade with His Glory is here

As the Nation’s challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention has become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with the month of September already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere, Prophet Lanre Bankole, a renowned and a reputable man of God, the presiding Pastor incharge of Christ World Gospel Ministry has left no stone unturned as he is set to organize 8 days Crusade to restore the lost glory.

The month of September carries lots of benefits as the host, Prophet Olaranrewaju Bankole will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

According to the host, Prophet Olaranrewaju who says that It’s a Powerful international Crusade, with the theme ” His Glory Is Here”, slated to commence on September 18th – 25th 2022, 5pm at the Church auditorium, 8/10, Bakare street, besides Goodluck Jonathan Estate, off Idimu Police Station, Isheri Lagos state, Nigeria.

Guest Ministers of God across the globe will be coming with an unusual annointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. The likes of Prophet Samson Alimi, Prophet Kunle Aroniyo, among others, while Prophet Olaranrewaju Bankole remains the host who promises that it will be an explosive program as it will also feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthrough, Miracles, Finicial upliftment, Prophetic Utterance with solutions.

